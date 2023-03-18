AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
PTI challenges inclusion of terrorism sections in FIR

Fazal Sher Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday challenged the inclusion of the terrorism sections in the first information report (FIR) registered against its leaders after demonstrations held following the disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case.

The PTI’s counsel filed an application before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Raja Jawad seeking the removal of the terrorism sections from the case registered against PTI leaders, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz, Amir Mughal, and others following protest demonstration.

The Sangjani police station on October 24 booked the PTI chairman and other leaders in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism and violation of Section 144 during the protests.

The FIR was registered at Sangjani police station under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

At the outset of the hearing, PTI lawyer Sardar Muhammad Masroof filed an application seeking the removal of terrorist charges from the case registered against different leaders.

The court sought arguments from the defence and prosecution on the application seeking the removal of terrorism charges from the case.

The counsel filed an application seeking an exemption for Asad Umar from personal appearance before it which the court granted.

The court asked the parties to submit their arguments with the respect to the PTI’s petition seeking the removal of terrorism provisions from the case in the next hearing and adjourned the hearing until March 28.

