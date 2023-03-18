AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Governor says cotton output can be improved by high quality seed supply

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that after obtaining 14.4 million bales of cotton production in the last decade, the gradual decline in cotton production by almost three times is a huge loss for the national economy, which can be improved by high quality seed supply.

While addressing the meeting of cotton seed committee, here at Governor House on Friday, the governor said that announcement by the prime minister to fix the support price of cotton at Rs 8500 per maund before sowing is commendable, which will encourage cotton farmers to cultivate cotton on maximum area.

He added that cotton crop plays a central role in the stability of the country's economy by providing raw material to the textile industry and earning the highest foreign exchange.

He said that decline in cotton production is a major concern, which needs to be improved by joint efforts of all the stakeholders. He said that all out efforts will be made to solve the problems of seed industry to ensure quality production of cotton in the country.

The governor emphasised on integrating research on seeds of modern technology with the collaboration of the public and private sectors.

He said that concerted efforts on the part of the government, agriculture research institutions, Department of Agriculture, agricultural universities and private institutions aimed at solving seed problems will yield positive results.

He said a letter has been sent to the chief minister Punjab to convene the meeting of the Seed Council within a week to take important decisions for facilitating the cotton farmers.

He expressed concern over non-payment of cotton cess by APTMA and said that it is affecting cotton research institutes.

Earlier, Dr Khalid Hameed, Convener of the Cotton Seed Committee, while presenting recommendations on behalf of the committee said that complicated and long-term rules and regulations are required to be made easier for early approval of modern technology seeds.

He also emphasised adoption of GMO seeds at the national level. He said that recommendations also included incentives to farmers for reasonable cash reward to cotton breeders for new varieties that produce excellent yields for three years.

The other recommendations included: early interim approval to new varieties on the authenticity of the label, facilitation of the acquisition of research materials from research institutes of developed countries by domestic companies, research laboratories of modern technology seeds at the local level, providing interest-free loans for setting up processing plants and modern storage, convening joint meetings of provincial seed councils and VEC for early approval of new seed varieties, controlling sub-standard, fake and unapproved varieties of seeds by strictly implementing the Seed Act, 2016.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton APTMA cotton production Muhammad Balighur Rehman cotton farmers

Comments

1000 characters

Governor says cotton output can be improved by high quality seed supply

Projects worth billions of dollars: AIIB voices concern over undue delay

B2B bartering with China to boost exports: minister

Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to defuse tension

Over 200 super rich people in Karachi: Recovery proceedings initiated

Specified goods, services: FBR disallows ST refunds to 5 export-oriented sectors

Public entities warned of stern action: Beneficial owners must be declared in contract documents: PPRA

20 years after US Iraq invasion, Senate acts to end war authorisation

Pakistan among states ‘engaged’ with Iran: US slaps sanctions on 39 entities

Cotton: cabinet approves raise in support price

Nuclear, missile programme not on ‘agenda’ of any talks: FO

Read more stories