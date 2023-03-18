AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
DC reviews price control situation in Ramadan

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
HYDERABAD: Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti, a meeting was held in the committee hall of DC Complex to determine the prices of daily use items during the blessed and holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti said that during the blessed month of Ramadan, the full implementation of Ramadan should be ensured and in this regard, the prices of daily food items should be fully controlled.

Special attention will also be paid to the cleanliness and lighting arrangements of the roads leading to the mosques. He directed the officials of HESCO and Sui Gas to reduce load shedding and improve gas pressure during Sahri and Iftar hours and try to fix the faults in the feeders.

He instructed the traders to set up Bachat bazaars every week in every taluka, on which the leaders of the traders assured the deputy commissioner that they will help in setting up Bachat bazaars like every year. Assistant Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Aftab Bozdar, Ghulam Sarwar Bhanbharu.

Assistant Commissioner Tando Ghulam Hyder sikander Ali, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Hira Sheikh, District Food Controller Osama Qasmi, and Chief Municipal Officer Ijaz Ali Malah, Deputy Director Information Kulsoom Baloch, and Traders community was present in the meeting. Tando Mohammad Khan's traders’ committee president Haji Shabir Ahmed Memon, Market Committee, Agriculture, Municipal Committee, Dairy, Ice Factory, Vegetables, Meat, Grocery and other traders are participated.

