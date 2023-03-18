KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 17, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
201,650,579 123,413,203 8,813,974,053 5,391,330,758
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,162,661,056 (2,415,219,851) (1,252,558,795)
Local Individuals 5,669,468,351 (4,477,371,921) 1,192,096,431
Local Corporates 3,085,594,949 (3,025,132,585) 60,462,364
