AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Mar 18, 2023
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 17, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
201,650,579           123,413,203         8,813,974,053           5,391,330,758
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)   1,162,661,056     (2,415,219,851)    (1,252,558,795)
Local Individuals          5,669,468,351     (4,477,371,921)      1,192,096,431
Local Corporates           3,085,594,949     (3,025,132,585)         60,462,364
===============================================================================

