AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Mar 17, 2023
Vietnam domestic coffee prices drift lower

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2023
HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, (Indonesia): Vietnam’s domestic coffee prices fell from last week following the global trend, while in Indonesia supplies from the ongoing mini harvest were scarce due to unfavourable weather, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold beans at 46,300 dong to 47,400 dong ($1.96-$2.01) per kg, down from last week’s 47,400 dong to 48,500 dong range.

“That the global prices are falling following not very supportive news from banking sector has dragged down domestic prices although the impact on beans here was nominal,” said a trader based in the coffee belt.

“Farmers have very few beans left to offer and trade is still very tepid as no one is selling.” Another trader in the same region said coffee trees were blossoming while the weather remained dry.

“It’s still sunny at the moment but if it does not rain next month, it will be worrisome.” One trader in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a discount of $20 per tonne to the May contract. Another trader offered the same price as the London price to the same contract.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Sumatra robusta coffee beans this week were offered at a $135 premium to the July contract, compared with a $70 premium to the May contract.

“The increase was due to the drastic fall in London prices and the bean shortage during the mini harvest caused by heavy rains,” one of the traders said.

Another trader said coffee prices slightly changed this week, quoted at a $100 to $120 premium to the May and June contracts, compared with a $100 premium last week to the May contract.

Farmers coffee prices Vietnam coffee

