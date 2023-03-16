AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
EPCL 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FCCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
FFL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
GGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.61%)
HUBC 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.04%)
NETSOL 79.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.71%)
OGDC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.96%)
PAEL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.82%)
PPL 70.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.97%)
PRL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.48%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
TRG 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,142 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.69%)
KSE100 41,662 Decreased By -212 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,510 Decreased By -78.5 (-0.5%)
Mar 16, 2023
European shares rise as investors cheer Credit Suisse securing lifeline, ECB in focus

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 02:01pm
European shares rose on Thursday, as beleaguered lender Credit Suisse rallied after a lifeline from the Swiss National Bank allayed some fears of a global banking crisis, although caution prevailed ahead of a European Central Bank rate decision.

The STOXX 600 gained 0.9% by 0815 GMT. It has fallen nearly 3% so far this week as the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank last week raised concerns about stress in the global banking sector and sent banking shares into a tailspin.

The banks sector index added 2.3% in early trading, after logging its steepest one-day drop in more than a year in the previous session.

Credit Suisse, which is at the centre of Europe’s banking rout, recovered 28% after saying it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence.

European stock markets, euro slump on banking fallout

Shares of the Zurich-based lender had tumbled 24% to a record low on Wednesday. Spain and Italy’s lender-heavy indexes rose nearly 1.5% each.

All eyes were on the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day for the first big test of how policymakers will respond to growing fears about banks.

Money markets have pulled back some bets of a larger rate increase by the ECB at 1315 GMT amid turmoil in financial markets, with traders now seeing 42% likelihood of a 25 basis-point hike.

European shares

