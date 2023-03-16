AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Tariff of Iranian electricity yet to be disclosed

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan has not disclosed the rate of 100-MW electricity to be purchased from Iran for Gwadar.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Minister for Power, who visited Iran a couple of days ago to finalize deal for import of additional 100-MW electricity for Gwadar, said that the federal government has fulfilled longstanding demand of Gwadar people, who will get 24-hour supply.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the project soon, he said. During the press conference, Minister who signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was asked about the rate to be paid to Iran for additional 100-MW electricity; he responded, “Details of rate of electricity to be discussed later on”.

Official circles have confirmed to Business Recorder that Iran has urged Islamabad to revise rates of existing supply of 76-MW to Pakistan and also fix rate of additional supply of 100-MW at par with revised rates.

Pakistan is reluctant to accept Iran’s demand. Pakistan and Iran have completed transmission lines within their respective areas. Pakistan has completed 29-kilometer transmission line within its territory.

Replying to a question, Dastgir said that the government has set up and energised Thar coal–fired power plants of 2000-MW and work on Thar-Matiari transmission line is in progress, which will be completed soon.

He said, with addition of 2000-MW electricity in the system, the duration of load-shedding will be less this summer as compared to the previous summer.

He added to another query that Managing Director of NTDC has been appointed after 10 years, adding that NTDC Board will be revamped.

He further stated that there were issues in Letter of Credit (LCs) and quality of solar panels of tier -1 which are being resolved, adding that manufacturing of old electric fans and fluorescent bulbs will be discontinued.

Minister further stated that a 765-MV mega grid station will be established in Mansehra to evacuate electricity from Basha Dam.

Replying to questions, he said, due to international sanctions, no progress could be made on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

