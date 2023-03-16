Pakistan expresses solidarity with victims of Islamophobia acts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reiterated concerns about growing acts of Islamophobia across the world and expressed solidarity with all the victims of dehumanising acts of intolerance they had to endure because of their Islamic faith.

“On the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Pakistan reiterates its concerns about the growing global problem, stands in solidarity with its victims, and calls for promotion of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and mutual respect,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

In his statement for the day, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan will continue to support and lead international efforts aimed at promoting a better understanding of Islam and building bridges.

“We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who face daily, largely unreported, dehumanizing acts of intolerance, hostility, and discrimination solely because of their Islamic faith,” he added.

