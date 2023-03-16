AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Pakistan

Maryam behind leaked audio of president, says PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: Senator Shibli Faraz, the chief-of-staff to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz behind a leaked audio of President Dr Arif Alvi.

An audio of a telephonic conversation between the president and PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has gone viral on social media where the latter could be heard requesting the president to intervene to stop the Zaman Park standoff.

“This person behind the audio leak of President Alvi and Dr Yasmin Rashid is no one else but Maryam Nawaz as she’s got lots of audios and videos as she claims,” said Faraz.

He said that such audios were neither good for the office of the President of Pakistan nor for the country, adding the person was no one but Maryam as she was an “audio and video expert”.

About the delay in holding elections in 90 days as defined in the constitution, he said the people at the helm of affairs were wilfully delaying the elections despite standing orders from the court, which was a violation of the constitution.

He said the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government were bound to hold the elections of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies within 90 days, or else it would be a breach of the Constitution.

He paid huge tributes to the party workers for standing by their leader Imran Khan when the police and paramilitary troops invaded Zaman Park to arrest him.

“I want to ask the people who used to dub the PTI supporters as “burgers” and let me make it crystal clear that this youth who defended their leader and faced the police highhandedness will put the country on the path to progress,” he added.

He regretted that he never witnessed the police chasing the terrorists who attacked a mosque in Peshawar but they broke all the records of loyalties with their leaders to arrest Imran Khan.

“If the police had made such efforts to track down the terrorists who attacked the mosque in Peshawar the way they chased unarmed PTI workers, things could have been changed altogether in the country,” he lamented.

He said Imran Khan had predicted a month ago about the fascist regime’s cowardly attempt to arrest him under one pretext or another, which proved true the way police attacked and left several PTI workers injured in its bid to arrest Imran Khan.

