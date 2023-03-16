AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shadab hopeful of good results in T20 series against Afghanistan

Muhammad Saleem Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

LAHORE: All-rounder Shadab Khan, who has been named skipper for Pakistan for a three-T20I series against Afghanistan, has expressed optimism that national side comprising mostly new talent will show their best in the upcoming series.

The upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan will provide opportunity to the young and exciting domestic cricketers to prove their mettle at the highest level.

Its proximity with the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 will ensure the in-form youngsters enter the series with momentum behind them, and establish themselves as reliable options ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year.

Pakistan will depart for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 22nd March to play Afghanistan in three T20Is at Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27. This is the first instance of the two sides meeting in a bilateral series. Pakistan and Afghanistan have played three T20Is and four One-Day Internationals and Pakistan have come out victorious every time.

Shadab Khan, who has captained Pakistan once before for a three-T20I series against New Zealand in 2020 and will be standing-in for the upcoming series, feels that his side has what it takes to outshine. “I am grateful to the Almighty for this opportunity.

Representing your country is an honor for any cricketer and to lead it is even a bigger honor so I am very excited and eager to take this role.

This is a big responsibility as I will be leading a nation of 220 million people and I will try my best to do justice with it with all the ability that I have, Shadab said, adding: “I want to congratulate all the youngsters who have gotten selected for this series.

Whenever you start in any field, you want to go to the highest level and for a cricketer being selected for Pakistan is the best that they can achieve. This is a young unit and youngsters always bring a different spark and energy, and there is no doubt that this series is going to be very exciting.”

Shadab said, “With our top-tier rested for this series, these cricketers will be able to feel the heat and pressure of competing an international side and fully shoulder the responsibility, something that will hold them in good stead as their careers progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shadab Khan Pakistan and Afghanistan HBL PSL 8 T20I series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Shadab hopeful of good results in T20 series against Afghanistan

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Police halt bid to arrest IK on LHC’s order

IK warns of ‘anarchy’ in country

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

PSO suggests Rs10/litre levy to avert default

Fuel prices increased

Urea production: Fertiliser plants to get gas till May 31st: ECC

Read more stories