KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 15, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
276,372,517 146,910,951 9,681,933,220 5,560,497,610
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 450,208,486 (488,105,575) (37,897,089)
Local Individuals 6,480,851,167 (5,958,573,641) 522,277,526
Local Corporates 4,452,685,223 (4,937,065,660) (484,380,437)
===============================================================================
