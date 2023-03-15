AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
Mar 15, 2023
Crucial energy dialogue with US today

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United States (US) are all set to hold Energy Security Dialogue on Wednesday (today) which will cover entire energy sector issues and prospects of future cooperation between the two countries.

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R Pyatt travelled to Lahore and Islamabad March 14-15. He will lead the US delegation whereas Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan will head the Pakistani side.

Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also meet with officials from the Government of Pakistan and participate in a roundtable with women leaders in energy.

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Official sources told Business Recorder that the US has requested a meeting between Assistant Secretary of State and Minister for Power on March 15 (today) before or after the Energy Security Dialogue.

The Embassy, in its communication with Power Division has given the name of Elizabeth Isman for coordination with respect to meeting of Assistant Secretary of State and Minister for Power.

According to US Embassy, the dialogue will provide an opportunity to discuss issues being faced by the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, the stalled Central- Asia- South- Asia (CASA-1000), purchase of US LNG, issues related to purchasing of Russian oil and possibility of supply of equipment/ spare parts for damaged power plants of Ukraine in conflict with Russia.

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan was approached by the US Ambassador to Pakistan to deliver the opening remarks.

Power Division, sources said, has endorsed the proposal of the US Ambassador and conveyed it in written form to the Embassy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US side, sources said, will convey its concerns during the dialogue and one and one meeting regarding the outstanding issues of resolution of 5 wind-power projects financed by DFC. The US has already taken up this issue at TIFA talks held in Washington with Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar.

The United States invested in Pakistan’s electrification more than 50 years ago, constructing hydropower plants that continue to provide reliable, efficient and clean energy. The US maintains that as the Green Revolution improved lives in the past, a “Green Alliance” between the United States and Pakistan will help jointly meet the climate, economic and energy challenges of the present and future.

