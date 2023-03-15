Census monitoring dashboards: PBS asks Nadra to give provinces access

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has asked the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to provide access to census monitoring dashboards to provincial governments to alleviate doubts.

Census field operations are the responsibility of provinces and the onus for providing the required information to them now lies with the Nadra.

The chief statistician of the PBS in a letter written to the chairman Nadra stated that in pursuance of the decisions of the 8th meeting of the census monitoring committee held on 11th March 2023, under the chairmanship of minister PD&SI.

According to the PBS letter, it has been decided that the statistics as required by the provincial governments, especially Sindh may be included in the monitoring dashboard which has already been deployed for chief secretaries. Further, role-based access of the same may be provided to all provincial/regional chief secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners.

