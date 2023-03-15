EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 21.54m tonnes

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 21.54 million tonnes by March 12, compared with 19.84 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 4.28 million tonnes, against 6.03 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 18.99 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 11.84 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.