KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 130,937 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,608 tonnes of import cargo and 72,329 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,608 comprised of 17,511 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,937 tonnes of Canola, 3,055 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,096 tonnes of Flour, 6,240 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 25,769 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 72,329 tonnes comprised of 19,991 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 6,803 tonnes of Cement, 25,100 tonnes of Clinkers, 13,835 tonnes of Talc Powder & 6,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 37502 containers comprising of 1237 containers import and 1379 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 263 of 20’s and 475 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 12 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 690 of 20’s and 120 of 40’s loaded containers while 22 of 20’s and 213 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Cma Cgm Tosca, Vs Remlin, Georgia M and Cape Fulmar have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 06 ships namely Greenwich Park, Tema Express, Cosco Vietnam, M.T.Quetta, PRO Triumph and Ocean Grand have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 5 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships ‘MSC Rida and Wooyang Dandy’ are expected to sail on Tuesday.

A Cargo volume of 120,827tones, comprising 110,406 tones imports cargo and 10,421 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,073, Containers (460 TEUs Imports and 613 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, MSC Anchorage, MSC Denisse, KANO and YM Saturn & another ship, Maersk Atlanta carrying Containers, LNG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PGPCL and LCT respectively on Tuesday, 14th March–2023.

