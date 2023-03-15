Possible arrest of chairman: PTI workers block roads in Karachi, leading to traffic jams

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters took to some roads in Karachi against the possible arrest of their party Chairman and the former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Lahore Police, causing massive gridlocks on various city roads, and creating hurdles for the motorists to make their ways.

Addressing the protestors of the party near Shaheen Complex, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said, “Today, the whole of Pakistan has to come out of home in favour of Khan.”

He challenged what he called the ‘facilitators, and imported government’ to step up and dare to arrest or shoot their leader. The entire nation will stand like an iron wall to protect Imran Khan, he said.

Police and the protestors clashed at Five Star Chowrangi with police shelling teargas and workers pelting stones.

Earlier, in a message, PTI Karachi chapter President Aftab Siddiqui asked the party office bearers to get ready for protests at various city parts.

He said ‘imported government’ is completely terrified by the election campaign of Imran Khan. The government wants the conditions of Pakistan to be worse than Sri Lanka. If something happens to Imran Khan, it will be difficult to handle the situation, he said. The imported government will be responsible for the political tension.

PTI workers started protest in Karachi at following places and blocked the roads,

Teen Talwar, Rashid Minhas Road, Sohrab Goth, Board Office MacDonald, 4-K Chowrangi, Korangi, Qayyumabad, Star Gate, Hub River Road, Keamari, PIDC Bridge, Malir, Dawood Chowrangi, Hassan Square etc. In a video message shared on Twitter, the PTI chief urged the nation to stand resolute and fight for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) and rule of law’.

