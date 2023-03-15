AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Possible arrest of chairman: PTI workers block roads in Karachi, leading to traffic jams

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters took to some roads in Karachi against the possible arrest of their party Chairman and the former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Lahore Police, causing massive gridlocks on various city roads, and creating hurdles for the motorists to make their ways.

Addressing the protestors of the party near Shaheen Complex, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said, “Today, the whole of Pakistan has to come out of home in favour of Khan.”

He challenged what he called the ‘facilitators, and imported government’ to step up and dare to arrest or shoot their leader. The entire nation will stand like an iron wall to protect Imran Khan, he said.

Police and the protestors clashed at Five Star Chowrangi with police shelling teargas and workers pelting stones.

Earlier, in a message, PTI Karachi chapter President Aftab Siddiqui asked the party office bearers to get ready for protests at various city parts.

He said ‘imported government’ is completely terrified by the election campaign of Imran Khan. The government wants the conditions of Pakistan to be worse than Sri Lanka. If something happens to Imran Khan, it will be difficult to handle the situation, he said. The imported government will be responsible for the political tension.

PTI workers started protest in Karachi at following places and blocked the roads,

Teen Talwar, Rashid Minhas Road, Sohrab Goth, Board Office MacDonald, 4-K Chowrangi, Korangi, Qayyumabad, Star Gate, Hub River Road, Keamari, PIDC Bridge, Malir, Dawood Chowrangi, Hassan Square etc. In a video message shared on Twitter, the PTI chief urged the nation to stand resolute and fight for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) and rule of law’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Imran Khan PTI workers Lahore police Khurram Sher Zaman arrest warrants of imran khan

Comments

1000 characters

Possible arrest of chairman: PTI workers block roads in Karachi, leading to traffic jams

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Pitched battles ahead of IK’s possible arrest

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Read more stories