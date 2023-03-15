Senate’s 50th anniversary: PTI not to take part in celebrations

ISLAMABAD: As the Senate of Pakistan is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, major opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday decided not to take part in the celebrations in protest against the ‘political victimisation’ of party chief Imran Khan, its leaders as well as its workers.

Speaking at a presser, the opposition leader in the Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem, said that “in protest against the political victimisation by the fascist regime, we have decided to boycott the three-day celebrations of Senate’s 50th anniversary”.

The three-day celebration will begin on Wednesday (today) and will include various activities and ceremonies, including tree plantation, a commemorative stamp, coin issuance, and the unveiling of the Senate anthem.

Waseem said that Imran Khan, the former prime minister, is on the roads despite serious threats to his life, and the people of Pakistan must strengthen his hands as this is the defining moment in the history of the country.

He said that the reason why the PTI chairman is taking all the risks despite having survived an assassination attempt is because he wants to free his people from the clutches of slavery.

He said that the fascist regime left no stone unturned in victimising the PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati, Shehbaz Gill, and others, which is unprecedented in the history of the country.

He said that the people like Zille Shah who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country is gross human rights violation, as he was tortured to death just for speaking the truth and standing by his leader Imran Khan.

He said that the only solution to resolve the issue confronting the country is free, fair and transparent elections, adding the issue which this country is facing today is that election dates have been announced but rallies are being banned, which is the worst form of fascism.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Dr Babar Awan said that all the dramas and registration of fake cases against the PTI chief is being done on the orders of exiled PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, which will create further political instability, polarisation, and anarchy in the country.

“Whatever we are witnessing in this country like concocted cases, victimisation etc is nothing but a failed attempt to provide a level playing field to an absconder like Nawaz Sharif……the pineapple notoriety Maryam Nawaz could be seen linking the arrest of Imran Khan with elections so I want to know who’s given this assurance to her,” he questioned.

