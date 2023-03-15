Navid Shaikh appointed secretary of IT&T ministry

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, as secretary of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Shaikh assumed his charge as secretary here on Tuesday. Previously, he was serving as special secretary Finance Division (Military Finance Wing) Government of Pakistan.

Shaikh is one of the most experienced and senior bureaucrats also performed his duties as Commissioner Karachi and Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection, Inquiries and Implementation Team Government of Sindh.

