KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 14, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
238,063,999 139,700,881 7,796,276,821 5,135,525,016
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 839,388,366 (875,847,591) (36,459,225)
Local Individuals 4,189,205,226 (5,380,692,671) (1,191,487,445)
Local Corporates 3,859,256,459 (2,631,309,789) 1,227,946,670
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
