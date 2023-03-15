AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Frontier Ceramics 
Limited #                       09-03-2023   15-03-2023                                   15-03-2023
Pakistan Oilfields Limited      13-03-2023   15-03-2023     200% (i)       09-03-2023
Attock Petroleum Limited        13-03-2023   15-03-2023     125% (i)       09-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                          09-03-2023   16-03-2023                                   16-03-2023
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 
Limited                         09-03-2023   16-03-2023
Pakistan Services Limited #     10-03-2023   16-03-2023                                   16-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum 
Limited                         14-03-2023   16-03-2023     10% (i)        10-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum 
Limited (Pref)                  14-03-2023   16-03-2023     10% (i)
The Hub Power Company 
Limited                         14-03-2023   16-03-2023     57.5% (F)      10-03-2023
Treet Corporation 
Limited #                       11-03-2023   17-03-2023                                   17-03-2023
Feroze1888 Mills Limited        15-03-2023   17-03-2023     20.5% (i)      13-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Limited #                       12-03-2023   18-03-2023                                   18-03-2023
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk 
Certificate                     06-03-2023   19-03-2023
Nadeem Textile Mills 
Limited #                       13-03-2023   20-03-2023                                   20-03-2023
Olympia Mills Limited #         14-03-2023   20-03-2023                                   20-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited            14-03-2023   20-03-2023     25% (F)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Limited #                       13-03-2023   21-03-2023                                   21-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited           14-03-2023   21-03-2023     70% (F)        10-03-2023     21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited             15-03-2023   21-03-2023     NIL                           21-03-2023
MetaTech Health Limited #       17-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Kohinoor Industries 
Limited #                       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Crescent Jute Products 
Limited #                       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd. #              18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
(B A F LTF C 6) Bank 
Alfalah Ltd.                    11-03-2023   25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Limited                         20-03-2023   26-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                16-03-2023   27-03-2023     60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Limited #                 21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited             21-03-2023   27-03-2023     10% (F)        17-03-2023     27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted #      21-03-2023   28-03-2023                                   28-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited             21-03-2023   28-03-2023     25% (F)        17-03-2023     28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited       22-03-2023   28-03-2023     50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
(HB LTF C 3) Habib B ank 
Limited                         22-03-2023   28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                         24-03-2023   28-03-2023     NIL                           28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         26-03-2023   28-03-2023     31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                       20-03-2023   29-03-2023     25% (F)        16-03-2023     29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     30% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
United Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     90% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (B)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Habib Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                         23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
Samba Bank Limited              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
JS Bank Limited                 23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (B)        21-03-2023     29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                       21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan       22-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                         23-03-2023   30-03-2023     32.5% (F)      21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited             23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
The Bank of Khyber              23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited #      24-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance Co. 
Limited                         24-03-2023   30-03-2023     100% (F)15% (b)21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited       24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
ZIL Limited                     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #          18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. #                21-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Ghani Value Glass Limited #     24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                       24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gulistan Textile Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Diamond Industries 
Limited #                       24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gulshan Spinning Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Paramount Spinning Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Tariq Corporation Limited #     25-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited      25-03-2023   31-03-2023     105% (F)       22-03-2023     31-03-2023
East West Insurance Company 
Ltd. #                          29-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Ltd. #                          25-03-2023   1-Apr-23                                       1-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited          4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited          6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                         10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                         8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23      NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited         10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                     12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited #         13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) 
Limited                         14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                    18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                    19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                         19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited            13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited       19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23                                     26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co. Ltd                         19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited            19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited           21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co. 
Limited                         25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited       21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (B)        20-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                         22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #
Final Book Closure                                              **

