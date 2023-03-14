AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
Sri Lanka president says no side arrangements with any creditor

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will not make side arrangements with any of its bilateral or commercial creditors to reduce the impact of debt treatment on them, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a letter to creditors seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The crisis-hit island has secured financing assurances from all its major bilateral creditors, including India and China, and so has set the stage for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to give its final approval for a $2.9 billion, four-year bailout package on March 20.

Sri Lanka president says China agrees to restructure loans

