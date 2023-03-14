AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
Mar 14, 2023
JPMorgan, other big US banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 02:13pm
A wave of customers have applied to shift their accounts to large US banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc from smaller lenders after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Even the US government’s emergency measures to stop the collapse of more banks have not stopped depositors from trying to move their accounts to larger banks or to shift to money market funds, FT reported.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk.

HSBC buys failed US bank SVB’s UK arm for £1

JPMorgan, Citi and Bank of America did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Shares of US regional banks such as First Republic Bank, Western Alliance and KeyCorp have slumped on fears of possible bank contagion following the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank.

