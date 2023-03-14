Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: An Indian airline Air Indigo plane has landed at Karachi Airport due to a medical emergency

The pilot of Air Indigo plane, which was going from Delhi to Doha, requested a doctor and an ambulance aid.

The PCAA spokesman said the pilot requested to divert the plane to Karachi because of the sick passenger. The plane at that time was 16 nautical miles east of Panjgur. The breath and pulse of 60-year-old Nigerian man namely Abdullah was abnormal and later took his last breath before landing at Karachi airport. The plane landed at around 12:12 pm with 163 passengers.

Later, the Air Indigo flight returned to its destination at 4:06 am with a dead body of Nigerian national.

