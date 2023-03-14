AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

The pilot of...
Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
Follow us

KARACHI: An Indian airline Air Indigo plane has landed at Karachi Airport due to a medical emergency

The pilot of Air Indigo plane, which was going from Delhi to Doha, requested a doctor and an ambulance aid.

The PCAA spokesman said the pilot requested to divert the plane to Karachi because of the sick passenger. The plane at that time was 16 nautical miles east of Panjgur. The breath and pulse of 60-year-old Nigerian man namely Abdullah was abnormal and later took his last breath before landing at Karachi airport. The plane landed at around 12:12 pm with 163 passengers.

Later, the Air Indigo flight returned to its destination at 4:06 am with a dead body of Nigerian national.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

emergency landing Karachi airport Indian plane Air Indigo

Comments

1000 characters

Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Parliamentary body asks minister to ensure presence

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories