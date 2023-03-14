AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NLC, DP World sign MoU to explore opportunities in logistics sector

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Cell (NLC) and DP World have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General NLC, and Sheikh Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, Global CEO DP World, on behalf of their respective organisations. Senior officials of NLC, DP World and representatives of chambers of commerce and industries and CEOs of leading companies were present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, DP World and NLC will explore areas of cooperation in Pakistan’s logistics sector enabling both the organisations to expand businesses through various instruments of cooperation including a potential joint venture.

The MoU covers a wide range of mutual interests such as port management container and bulk terminals, dry ports, inland container depots, rail and road transportation.

Maj Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao termed the MoU as the beginning of a new era for the logistics industry of Pakistan. He said that the cooperation between the two organizations will attract investments, create job opportunities and boost business activities in Pakistan.

Addressing the occasion, the CEO DP World appreciated the role of NLC with particular reference to its regional connectivity initiatives under International Road Transport (TIR).

“Pakistan is a growing market and an important trade corridor to Central Asia. Partnerships are critical to meeting the region’s trade requirements, and this MoU with NLC enables us to formally explore the country’s huge potential,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mou National Logistics Cell dp world Maj Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao

Comments

1000 characters

NLC, DP World sign MoU to explore opportunities in logistics sector

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Parliamentary body asks minister to ensure presence

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories