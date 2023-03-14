KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 334,587 tonnes of cargo comprising 197,114 tonnes of import cargo and 137,473 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 197,114 comprised of 45,251 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,359 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,409 tonnes of Canola, 3,777 tonnes of Chickpeas, 5,480 tonnes of Dap, 12,840 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 115,998 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 137,473 tonnes comprised of 59,348 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 300 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,367 tonnes of Cement, 13,300 tonnes of Clinkers, 27,308 tonnes of Talc Powder & 30,850 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 3577 containers comprising of 1024 containers import and 2553 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 176 of 20’s and 368 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 54 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 669 of 20’s and 639 of 40’s loaded containers while 104 of 20’s and 251 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 12 ships namely, Chennai Voyager, TS Ningbo, PRO Triumph, M.T Bolan, New Spirit, Navios Jasmine, Tema Express, Sc Taipei, Cosco Vietnam and Ocean Grand have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 10 ships namely, Sofia, Express, Seamax Westport, Bunga Lilac, Chennai Voyager, Kyalami, TS Ningbo, Newseas Crystal and Navios Jasmine have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 3 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an oil tanker ‘Silover Cindy’ is expected to sail half on Monday.

A Cargo volume of 44,728tonnes, comprising 38,795tonnes imports cargo and 5,933tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 391, Containers (42 TEUs Imports and 349 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Evridiki and Al Areesh& another ship, MSC Ridacarrying Mogas, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on Monday, 13th March–2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023