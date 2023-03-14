KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (March 13, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
324,356,891 170,551,102 11,419,892,239 6,976,463,490
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 779,516,997 (916,946,575) (137,429,578)
Local Individuals 7,339,419,183 (7,869,700,101) (530,280,919)
Local Corporates 5,229,986,862 (4,562,276,365) 667,710,497
