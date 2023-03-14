AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Crisis hits demand of low-end cars the most in Pakistan: PAMA

  • Pak Suzuki sees sales fall 92% in February 2023 on year-on-year basis
Bilal Hussain Published 14 Mar, 2023 12:37am
Follow us

The demand for price-sensitive low-end cars in Pakistan dropped significantly in February amid supply chain issues and rising vehicle prices.

According to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Monday, Pak Suzuki, which was once seen as catering to the entry-level segment, saw its sales drop 92% year-on-year to just 978 units in February this year.

The company managed to sell just 72 units of 1,000cc Cultus (down 96% year-on-year) and 544 units of 660cc Alto (down 92% year-on-year).

“Purchasing power of Pak Suzuki customers has fallen as compared to Toyota and Honda,” research analyst Wasil Zaman told Business Recorder. “These numbers include the impact of supply chain issues as well.”

The development comes as the auto industry, heavily reliant on imported parts and material to assemble vehicles at local plants, faces immense supply chain issues amid exchange rate volatility and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

The low level of forex reserves has forced the government to place restrictions on opening of letters of credit (LCs) through the State Bank of Pakistan for several sectors including automobile. These things have also disrupted the supply chain for auto companies.

Toyota was the second-most affected company as its sales dropped 61% year-on-year to 1,803 units in February. The sales of Corolla and Yaris variants dropped 70% year-on-year, however, the bookings of high-end Fortuner and Hilux sales dropped at a lower proportion of 28%.

The sales of Honda Atlas Cars dropped 40% to 1,636 units year-on-year in February.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Nishat Motor bookings stood at 1,271 units in February. They were 13% down year-on-year. The company managed to sell 708 units of its crossover SUV Tucson this year in February which is 9% or 66 units lesser as compared to last year.

Research Analyst Sunny Kumar said car sales were down due to non-availability of CKD parts amid LC issues which led to non production days.

The total sales of cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) were down by 74% in February.

“In the eight month of fiscal year 2023, weak demand dynamics were also evident from a 45% (month-on-month) fall in industry sales in February. This is primarily attributable to escalating car prices, expensive auto financing and low purchasing power of consumers,” Kumar said.

Pakistan auto sector US automaker BR Automobile Assembler Index auto rates Automart auto parts Economic distress automobile sales auto parts exports from Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Crisis hits demand of low-end cars the most in Pakistan: PAMA

Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan

Rupee fails to sustain gains, settles at 281.61 against US dollar

Govt looks to achieve zero 'Unaccounted for Gas' losses by end of tenure: Musadik Malik

First Republic dives as fresh financing fails to soothe deposit outflow fears

Dar-led monitoring committee bans use of over 1800cc cars by govt officials

Hascol board approves modified scheme of arrangement as it looks to deal with debts

IHC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

KSE-100 inches up in optimistic session

Biden wants $886bn defense budget with eyes on Ukraine and future wars

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

Read more stories