AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

First Republic dives as fresh financing fails to soothe deposit outflow fears

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 08:08pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

First Republic Bank’s shares plunged on Monday as news of fresh financing failed to assuage investor fears of contagion in the banking sector after SVB Financial Group’s downfall last week.

The U.S. regional lender’s stock was last down 67% at $27.08 before its trading was halted for volatility.

First Republic on Sunday secured additional financing through JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S. Federal Reserve, giving it access to a total of $70 billion in funds through various sources.

The bank’s liquidity strengthened overnight, “but the real issue for the industry is that there is a crisis of confidence in the stickiness of deposits and when that becomes dislocated, things can move very quickly,” said Christopher McGratty, head of U.S. Bank Research at investment bank KBW.

Despite the cash infusion, Raymond James double downgraded the bank’s stock to “market perform”, highlighting the risk of deposit outflows that First Republic faces from panicked large depositors after the bank run at SVB.

While the bank is better positioned for potential deposit outflows than it may have been before the additional financing, if there are net deposit outflows, it will shrink First Republic’s earnings power, Raymond James analyst David Long wrote in a note.

SVB Financial mulls strategic options

U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis.

State regulators also shuttered New York-based Signature Bank, with regulators guaranteeing deposits at both Signature and SVB.

“The market seems to think there is going to be more stress. The question is at what point do they become self fulfilling,” McGratty said.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note plunged by the most since the financial crisis of 2008, as investors pared back bets on interest rate hikes in the wake of a potential crisis in the banking sector.

Traders and analysts indicated the panic could push people to move funds from smaller lenders to the perceived safety of big banks.

Among other regional lenders, Western Alliance was down 82.% and PacWest Bancorp slid 52% before their trading was halted for volatility.

The KBW regional banking index plunged 11.40%, underperforming the S&P 500 banking index’s 8% fall.

Among Wall Street lenders, Bank of America Corp dropped 6.51%, Citigroup Inc fell 5.42% and Wells Fargo slid 6.93%, while lenders in Asia and Europe plunged too.

SVB SVB Financial Group SVB bank First Republic Bank

Comments

1000 characters

First Republic dives as fresh financing fails to soothe deposit outflow fears

Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan

Rupee fails to sustain gains, settles at 281.61 against US dollar

Govt looks to achieve zero 'Unaccounted for Gas' losses by end of tenure: Musadik Malik

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

HSBC buys failed US bank SVB’s UK arm for £1

Dar-led monitoring committee bans use of over 1800cc cars by govt officials

Hascol board approves modified scheme of arrangement as it looks to deal with debts

IHC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

KSE-100 inches up in optimistic session

Lahore High Court seeks Toshakhana records from 1947 onward

Read more stories