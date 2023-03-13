FBR chief’s directive to IR Karachi officials

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad has directed the senior Inland Revenue officials of Karachi to enforce/ monitor additional taxation measures taken through the mini-budget for the achievement of the revised upward annual budgetary target of Rs7,641 billion for 2023-23.

To review revenue performance for the month of March 2023, a day-long meeting was held at FBR Headquarters by IR Operations wing with Chief Commissioner IR and Commissioners IRs of Large Tax Office (LTO) Karachi which was chaired by Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Asim Ahmad.

Achievement of revised target of Rs7.641trn: FBR chief asks Karachi taxmen to enforce additional taxation steps

The FBR has collected Rs. 4,493 billion in the first eight months of the current financial year against Rs. 3,820 billion collected in the corresponding period of last year depicting a year-over-year growth of 18 percent.

