CM exhorts officials to make special package a success

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed all divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Punjab to provide maximum relief and facilities to the people. He also directed to personally oversee the special package regarding provision of subsidized flour during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

While addressing through video links asserted that excellent implementation of this package is a collective responsibility of all the officers. He remarked that ensuring excellent implementation of the Special Ramadan Package can make them successful in this world and the world hereafter as well. The Punjab government will fully encourage officers and staff members of good districts.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he and his whole team will remain present in the field so as to make this package successful. He directed to ensure one dish and time restriction in the marriage ceremonies under any circumstance, adding that many complaints are being received with regard to non-implementation of one dish and time restriction in many cities including Lahore.

He directed the Commissioners and RPOs to ensure implementation of this restriction in a true spirit through their own field formation. He ordered a crackdown on the elements involved in manufacturing and selling of fake agricultural medicines across Punjab. He asserted that those involved in doing fake business of agricultural medicines should be brought in the stern grip of law. Such elements loot the farmers for the sake of meagre money and also cause immense damage to the fields.

Mohsin Naqvi also directed the officers to visit wheat purchase centres during the wheat purchase campaign in order to fulfil the target set out by the government. He directed them to work in an effective manner so as to stop the wheat theft. He directed to formulate an effective mechanism in order to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. He directed that an indiscriminate action should be taken against illegal profiteers and hoarders during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

He directed that the administration and police should visit every small and big store and check their price lists, adding that they should also take strict action against the shopkeepers receiving money exceeding fixed rates.

Caretaker CM directed the government officers to observe office timing restrictions across Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Commissioners and RPOs to visit the centres of deprived and homeless children. He directed to make payments to the sugarcane farmers at the earliest and further asserted that no delay should occur in the payments to the sugarcane farmers. He urged them to do hard work with a noble intention and should spare no effort in their responsibilities to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and CCPO were also present on the occasion.

