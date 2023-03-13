AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Mar 13, 2023
Fire in high-rise building doused

PPI Published 13 Mar, 2023 07:43am
KARACHI: Fire in a 16-storied building here was brought under control, officials of the fire fighting department said Sunday. Earlier, fire had engulfed the building adjacent to the petrol pump near Nursery stop on Shahrah-e-Faisal. Twelve fire tenders participated in the operation to control the fire.

A security guard was injured after he jumped from the first floor of the building. Rescue services, fire fighters, police and Rangers were also present on the scene while the road was closed for traffic.

Fire Brigade officials said that major portion of the building affected by fire was brought under control and the remaining fire will be controlled soon.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident. He called for a report over the incident. He said that investigation will find out the cause of the incident.

