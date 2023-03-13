AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Karachi defeat Lahore in 30th PSL match

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Mar, 2023 07:56am
LAHORE: Karachi Kings outclassed table toppers Lahore Qalandars by 86 runs in the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 197 runs, Lahore Qalandars were restricted to 110 in 18.5 overs.

Karachi won the toss and opted to bat first. Karachi posted 196-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Their opener Mohammad Akhlaq remained top-scorer with 51 runs in 36 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Tayyab Tahir notched up 40 runs while skipper Imad Wasim added 45 runs.

Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat snared two wickets each for Lahore Qalandars.

Chasing a good target on a difficult wicket, Lahore’s batsmen were mostly on the backfoot during the run-chase as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Hussain Talat was the highest scorer for Lahore with run-a-ball 25.

Except him, all others failed to deliver for their team.

Imad Wasim, Akif Javed, Mohammad Umar and Imran Tahir bagged two wickets each for the Karachi Kings.

Rashid Khan went off the field after a bouncer hit him on his helmet. The medical panel is monitoring his situation, according to a brief update shared by the Qalandars.

Kings were already out of the title race of the PSL’s eighth edition as out of 10 matches, they lost seven matches.

Lahore’s Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was rested for today’s match. In the pacer’s absence, David Wiese led the side and lost.

