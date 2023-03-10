Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday commended the economic support extended by friendly countries, including China and Middle Eastern countries and expressed the hope for a positive outcome of the ongoing engagements with many Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar with regard to the financial assistance and massive investments.

In her weekly media briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the financial and economic support, as well as investments by the friendly countries, is an ongoing process and the Ministry of Finance is engaged with the governments of these countries about the modes of support and financial assistance, as well as massive investments.

“I would like to convey our deepest gratitude for the support that we have received from our friendly countries including China and our brotherly countries in the Middle East. Our Ministry of Finance remains in contact with the governments of these countries about the modes of support and financial assistance, as well as massive investments that are coming in from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, China and other friendly countries,” she said in response to a question.

She said that this is an ongoing process and the concerned ministries may share the results of these discussions.

Political uncertainty, the economy and business

To a question about Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s possible visit to India next month for attending the SCO Foreign Ministers conference next month, she said that the matter is under consideration and “as and when this decision is taken, we will share it with everyone.”

When asked to comment on a US intelligence report recently about the increased tension between India and Pakistan, and India and China, she said that Pakistan has consistently advocated peace and dialogue in South Asia and the country’s foreign policy is based on building partnerships for peace, friendship, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

“We desire friendly ties with all our neighbours. We have also advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, India’s unabated hostility and retrogressive steps have vitiated the regional environment and impeded the prospects for peace and cooperation,” she added.

She said that Pakistan calls on the international community to urge India to introspect, change course and take necessary steps to create an enabling environment for peace in South Asia for the welfare of the people of this region.

She added that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism and has suffered for years because of terrorism that has emanated from the neighbourhood. She said that Pakistan recently presented to the global community a dossier based on documented evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan.

“A serving naval officer of Indian Navy is currently in Pakistan’s custody for having committed terrorist activities inside Pakistan. So, there is no denying the fact that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism and India has been responsible for propagating terrorism against Pakistan,” she added.

When asked to comment on a recent meeting of the Special Envoys of the US, France, the UK, and other European countries on Afghanistan in Paris last week, where they recognised TTP as a major threat, she said that Pakistan has a history and track record of taking on these terrorist organisations and defeating them.

“We are aware of the challenge that we face now. Our security agencies and the government of Pakistan are fully cognisant of the situation that we are facing and are committed to fighting all these terrorist groups. We believe that Pakistan has the capability and the will to defeat this terrorist threat,” she added.

She announced that the government of Pakistan has acceded to The Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents (Apostille Convention) of 1961. From now on, she added that foreign public documents authenticated by Apostille can be directly presented to the concerned authorities without any other attestation requirement.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will travel to Bahrain today (10 March) to participate in the annual Manama Dialogue in Manama, Bahrain. She will attend round tables and panel discussions on regional security challenges and meet with participating leaders and government officials, she said.

Khar will also undertake an official visit to the UK to attend the Commonwealth Day and Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) from 13-15 March 2023 in London.

She said that the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, is visiting Pakistan from 9-10 March 2023. “Pakistan considers UNAMA as an important partner in our international engagement efforts on Afghanistan,” she said.

Pakistan-US Energy Security Dialogue is scheduled for 15 March 2023. She said that the US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffery Pyatt will lead the US delegation while secretary power and secretary petroleum will lead from the Pakistan side.

Discussions will be held on energy priorities, advancing the renewable energy transition, and economic and commercial opportunities in the energy sector, she added.

She further said that Pakistan-US Climate and Environment Working Group meeting is scheduled for 16 March 2023. The US Department of State’s Oceans and International Environment and Scientific Affairs (OEC) Monica Madina Assistant Secretary will lead the US delegation.

She said that the two sides will discuss Pakistan’s climate priorities and energy transition, water management, climate-smart agriculture, biodiversity and protected national areas, air quality, and solid waste management.

This will be the second round of the Energy Security Dialogue and the Climate and Environment Working Group. The first rounds were held virtually in September 2021.

In the coming days, she added that bilateral dialogues will be held with countries in East Asia including Australia, China, Japan, and Malaysia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023