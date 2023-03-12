AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Mar 12, 2023
Pakistan

6th international PATS competition concludes

Press Release Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
RAWALPINDI: The 60-hour long arduous and rigorous 6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition was concluded at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi with an impressive closing ceremony today, says a release of ISPR on Saturday.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Seven Pakistan Army teams, Pakistan Navy and 10 international teams including Bahrain, KSA, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Jordan, USA, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Qatar participated in the competition, while, teams of Azerbaijan, Canada, Gambia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Maldives, Senegal, Sudan, UAE and UK participated as observers.

The competition continued day and night from 7-9 March in the mountainous and rugged terrain of Pabbi. Over the years, the competition has gained much popularity and has become an international team spirit evaluation event.

While addressing the ceremony, the COAS appreciated the participating teams for their professionalism, endurance and high morale displayed during various stages of the exercise.

COAS reiterated, “as a training exercise, PATS appropriately replicates the degree of emphasis given by all armies on physical fitness, combat skills and teamwork of their troops in the face of evolving character of warfare.

“To this end, Pakistan Army upholds soldierly attributes of courage, mutual cooperation, resilience and competence which have been displayed during our ongoing fight against terrorism”.

The COAS also gave away prizes and medals to the participants of the competition. International observers and Defence Attaches of participating countries also attended the ceremony.

