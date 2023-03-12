AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Mar 12, 2023
Cotton market remains steady

LAHORE: The local market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst...
Published 12 Mar, 2023
LAHORE: The local market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 Kg.

1600 bales of Dherki, 400 bales of Mirpur Mathlo, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan and 600 bales of Chanab were sold at Rs 19,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per Kg.

