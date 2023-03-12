Algeria issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes soft milling wheat

HAMBURG: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Saturday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Monday, March 13, with offers having to remain valid until Tuesday, March 14.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: May 1-15 and May 16-31.

If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.