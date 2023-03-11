Street crimes, car lifting on the rise in Naseerabad area

RAWALPINDI: The incidents of robbery, car lifting, and snatching at gunpoint witnessed a sharp increase in Dhok Hameeda and surrounding areas of Fateh Jang road located in the limits of Naseerabad police station.

The unprecedented increase in street crimes in broad daylight in these areas has created a sense of fear and uncertainty among the people.

A resident, Muhammad Azhar, said that the people of these areas are worried due to increasing criminal activities. He said that the police had become a silent spectator and taking no action to control street crime.

He said that more than five incidents of snatching at gunpoint, and robberies took place in a single day in this area.

He said that the residents of the area have planned to stage a protest if such a situation continued for a long time.

He demanded of the police take immediate action against robber gangs in order to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

Azhar said that people have lodged complaints with the Naseerabad Police Station but the police are not taking any action.

He himself lodged an FIR with the police station that robbers snatched Rs 80,000 when he was at his pharmacy.

Mohammad Usman and his friend said that armed robbers snatched two mobile phones and Rs 20,000 from them, while Mohammad Danish and his three friends were deprived of their four mobile phones and cash in Dhok Hemeeda area.

