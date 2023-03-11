AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Punjab: anti-polio drive in 13 districts from 13th

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
LAHORE: The anti-polio drive in 13 districts of Punjab will get underway from March 13 during which 11.35 million children up to the age of five years will be immunised.

The campaign will be run in the districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot.

The Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (PSHD), Dr Jamal Nasir and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed the arrangements for the campaign at a meeting in the Civil Secretariat, here on Friday. All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

The secretary Specialized Healthcare, secretary Primary Healthcare, officials of the Health department, besides representatives of international organisations working for polio eradication were also present on the occasion.

