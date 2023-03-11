AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan will come out of economic crisis: Dawood

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

LAHORE: Former advisor for commerce and investment to PM and leading businessman Abdul Razak Dawood has expressed optimism that the country would come out of prevailing difficult economic situation.

“No doubt the country is facing difficult economic situation, but I am optimistic that we would come out of the current phase. However, definite time frame could not be given.” Talking to Business Recorder on Friday, Dawood ruled out any possibility that the country would bankrupt.

Regarding Bilquis & Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, he said this is a human-development initiative, founded by him and his wife Bilquis Dawood.

Through this foundation, we are sponsoring talented Pakistani sportspersons. “We want to deliver for the promotion of sports,” he said.

According to him, BARD Foundation carries a deep vision to promote and facilitate local athletes and sportspersons in order to highlight their talent and true potential across the world. The foundation has the vision to nurture the Pakistani youth in various professional or technical fields by enabling these champions to learn more skills, receive better opportunities, and the kind of recognition needed to compete internationally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Abdul Razak Dawood BARD Foundation economic crisis in pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan will come out of economic crisis: Dawood

Govt expedites efforts to implement Rs110bn post-flood package for Balochistan

ECC seeks data on wheat situation

Bilawal says IMF not being fair

Mar-Oct and Jun-Jul 23: Nepra approves recovery of FCA for Discos

Motion filed with Nepra: All set for Rs3.23/unit additional surcharge on electricity

Embittered IK steps up criticism of govt

FBR directs 96 big retailers to integrate with POS system

PKR depreciation: Hajj to cost more this year: minister

‘Taxpayers’ Satisfaction Survey (2023)’ 53pc of businesspeople file tax returns without any help

‘BrahMos’ fired into Pakistan a year ago: Govt renews call for joint probe

Read more stories