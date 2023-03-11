Pakistan will come out of economic crisis: Dawood

LAHORE: Former advisor for commerce and investment to PM and leading businessman Abdul Razak Dawood has expressed optimism that the country would come out of prevailing difficult economic situation.

“No doubt the country is facing difficult economic situation, but I am optimistic that we would come out of the current phase. However, definite time frame could not be given.” Talking to Business Recorder on Friday, Dawood ruled out any possibility that the country would bankrupt.

Regarding Bilquis & Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, he said this is a human-development initiative, founded by him and his wife Bilquis Dawood.

Through this foundation, we are sponsoring talented Pakistani sportspersons. “We want to deliver for the promotion of sports,” he said.

According to him, BARD Foundation carries a deep vision to promote and facilitate local athletes and sportspersons in order to highlight their talent and true potential across the world. The foundation has the vision to nurture the Pakistani youth in various professional or technical fields by enabling these champions to learn more skills, receive better opportunities, and the kind of recognition needed to compete internationally.

