KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 10, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
395,586,270 267,348,006 8,096,865,772 4,917,925,662
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 741,666,609 (582,938,834) 158,727,774
Local Individuals 6,233,591,905 (6,108,880,361) 124,711,543
Local Corporates 3,219,517,641 (3,502,956,959) (283,439,317)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments