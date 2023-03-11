AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Shadman Cotton Mills 
Limited #                       04-03-2023   11-03-2023                                   11-03-2023
Bestway Cement Limited          08-03-2023   11-03-2023     60% (ii)       06-03-2023
Kot Addu Power Company 
Limited                         09-03-2023   11-03-2023     35% (i)        07-03-2023
Atlas Honda Limited #           06-03-2023   13-03-2023                                   13-03-2023
Ghani Glass Limited             09-03-2023   13-03-2023     10% (ii)       07-03-2023
Frontier Ceramics Limited #     09-03-2023   15-03-2023                                   15-03-2023
Pakistan Oilfields Limited      13-03-2023   15-03-2023     200% (i)       09-03-2023
Attock Petroleum Limited        13-03-2023   15-03-2023     125% (i)       09-03-2023
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 
Limited                         09-03-2023   16-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                          09-03-2023   16-03-2023                                   16-03-2023
Pakistan Services Limited       10-03-2023   16-03-2023                                   16-03-2023
The Hub Power Company 
Limited                         14-03-2023   16-03-2023     57.5% (F)      10-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 
(P ref)                         14-03-2023   16-03-2023     10% (i)
Pakistan Petroleum 
Limited                         14-03-2023   16-03-2023     10% (i)        10-03-2023
Treet Corporation 
Limited #                       11-03-2023   17-03-2023                                   17-03-2023
Feroze1888 Mills Limited        15-03-2023   17-03-2023     20.5% (i)      13-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Limited #                       12-03-2023   18-03-2023                                   18-03-2023
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk 
Certificate                     06-03-2023   19-03-2023
Nadeem Textile Mills 
Limited #                       13-03-2023   20-03-2023                                   20-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited            14-03-2023   20-03-2023     25% (F)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Olympia Mills Limited #         14-03-2023   20-03-2023                                   20-03-2023
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Limited #                       13-03-2023   21-03-2023                                   21-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited           14-03-2023   21-03-2023     70% (F)        10-03-2023     21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited             15-03-2023   21-03-2023     NIL                           21-03-2023
MetaTech Health Limited #       17-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Kohinoor Industries 
Limited #                       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Crescent Jute Products 
Limited #                       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.                18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah 
Limited                         11-03-2023   25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited    20-03-2023   26-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                16-03-2023   27-03-2023     60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Limited                   21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited             21-03-2023   27-03-2023     10% (F)        17-03-2023     27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited             21-03-2023   28-03-2023     25% (F)        17-03-2023     28-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted #      21-03-2023   28-03-2023                                   28-03-2023
(HBLTFC3) Habib B ank Limited   22-03-2023   28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited       22-03-2023   28-03-2023     50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                         24-03-2023   28-03-2023     NIL                           28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         26-03-2023   28-03-2023     31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                       20-03-2023   29-03-2023     25% (F)        16-03-2023     29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     30% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (B)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
United Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     90% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Habib Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Samba Bank Limited              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (B)        21-03-2023     29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                         23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
JS Bank Limited                 29-03-2023   29-03-2023                                   29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited #   21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan       22-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited             23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                         23-03-2023   30-03-2023     32.5% (F)      21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance Co. 
Limited                         24-03-2023   30-03-2023     100% (F)15% (b)21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited       24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
ZIL Limited                     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited #      24-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #          18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                       24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited      25-03-2023   31-03-2023     105% (F)       22-03-2023
East West Insurance Co. 
Limited #                       29-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Ltd. #                          25-03-2023   1-Apr-23                                       1-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited          4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited          6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                         10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                         8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23      NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited         10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                     12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited #         13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan)  
Limited                         14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                    18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                    19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                         19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited            13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited            19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.  
Ltd                             19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited           21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                 25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited       21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
P akistan Oxygen L imited       22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (B)        20-A pr-2023    28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited   22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #
Final Book Closure                                              **

