KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Shadman Cotton Mills
Limited # 04-03-2023 11-03-2023 11-03-2023
Bestway Cement Limited 08-03-2023 11-03-2023 60% (ii) 06-03-2023
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited 09-03-2023 11-03-2023 35% (i) 07-03-2023
Atlas Honda Limited # 06-03-2023 13-03-2023 13-03-2023
Ghani Glass Limited 09-03-2023 13-03-2023 10% (ii) 07-03-2023
Frontier Ceramics Limited # 09-03-2023 15-03-2023 15-03-2023
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 13-03-2023 15-03-2023 200% (i) 09-03-2023
Attock Petroleum Limited 13-03-2023 15-03-2023 125% (i) 09-03-2023
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank
Limited 09-03-2023 16-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Ltd. # 09-03-2023 16-03-2023 16-03-2023
Pakistan Services Limited 10-03-2023 16-03-2023 16-03-2023
The Hub Power Company
Limited 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 57.5% (F) 10-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum Limited
(P ref) 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 10% (i)
Pakistan Petroleum
Limited 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 10% (i) 10-03-2023
Treet Corporation
Limited # 11-03-2023 17-03-2023 17-03-2023
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 15-03-2023 17-03-2023 20.5% (i) 13-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering Works
Limited # 12-03-2023 18-03-2023 18-03-2023
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk
Certificate 06-03-2023 19-03-2023
Nadeem Textile Mills
Limited # 13-03-2023 20-03-2023 20-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 25% (F) 10-03-2023 20-03-2023
Olympia Mills Limited # 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 20-03-2023
Salman Noman Enterprises
Limited # 13-03-2023 21-03-2023 21-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited 14-03-2023 21-03-2023 70% (F) 10-03-2023 21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited 15-03-2023 21-03-2023 NIL 21-03-2023
MetaTech Health Limited # 17-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023
Kohinoor Industries
Limited # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023
Crescent Jute Products
Limited # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd. 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah
Limited 11-03-2023 25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20-03-2023 26-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2023 27-03-2023 60% (F) 14-03-2023 27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Limited 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 10% (F) 17-03-2023 27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited # 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 27-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited 21-03-2023 28-03-2023 25% (F) 17-03-2023 28-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted # 21-03-2023 28-03-2023 28-03-2023
(HBLTFC3) Habib B ank Limited 22-03-2023 28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 50% (F) 20-03-2023 28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited 24-03-2023 28-03-2023 NIL 28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited 26-03-2023 28-03-2023 31.50% (F) 22-03-2023 28-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pak) Ltd 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 25% (F) 16-03-2023 29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 10% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 30% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 15% (B) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023
United Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 90% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023
Habib Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 15% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023
Samba Bank Limited 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 10% (B) 21-03-2023 29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023
JS Bank Limited 29-03-2023 29-03-2023 29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited # 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank
Limited 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 32.5% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance Co.
Limited 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 100% (F)15% (b)21-03-2023 30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 10% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023
ZIL Limited 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 10% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited # 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited # 18-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited # 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited 25-03-2023 31-03-2023 105% (F) 22-03-2023
East West Insurance Co.
Limited # 29-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023
Trust Securities & Brokerage
Ltd. # 25-03-2023 1-Apr-23 1-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited 6-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited 10-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan
Limited 7-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 20% (F) 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co.
Limited 8-Apr-23 15-Apr-23 NIL 15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited 10-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 950% (F) 6-Apr-23 17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23
AGP Limited 12-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 20% (F) 10-Apr-23 19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited # 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 NIL 19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan)
Limited 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 NIL 20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 5% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 25% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Cyan Limited 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.
Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 750% (F) 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
P akistan Oxygen L imited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (B) 20-A pr-2023 28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure **
