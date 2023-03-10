Oscar nominees in main categories

HOLLYWOOD, United States: Here are the nominees in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.
Multiverse sci-fi smash 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops the list with 11 nominations, followed by Irish dark comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and World War I flick 'All Quiet on the Western Front' at nine.
What could go wrong? Oscars team prepares for anything after Will Smith slap
Best picture
- 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
- 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
- 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
- 'Elvis'
- 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
- 'The Fabelmans'
- 'Tar'
- 'Top Gun: Maverick'
- 'Triangle of Sadness'
- 'Women Talking'
Best director
- Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
- Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans'
- Todd Field, 'Tar'
- Ruben Ostlund, 'Triangle of Sadness'
Best actor
- Austin Butler, 'Elvis'
- Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
- Brendan Fraser, 'The Whale'
- Paul Mescal, 'Aftersun'
- Bill Nighy, 'Living'
Best actress
- Cate Blanchett, 'Tar'
- Ana de Armas, 'Blonde'
- Andrea Riseborough, 'To Leslie'
- Michelle Williams, 'The Fabelmans'
- Michelle Yeoh, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Best supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
- Brian Tyree Henry, 'Causeway'
- Judd Hirsch, 'The Fabelmans'
- Barry Keoghan, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
- Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
- Hong Chau, 'The Whale'
- Kerry Condon, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
- Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
- Stephanie Hsu, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Best international feature film
- 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany)
- 'Argentina, 1985' (Argentina)
- 'Close' (Belgium)
- 'EO' (Poland)
- 'The Quiet Girl' (Ireland)
Best animated feature
- 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'
- 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'
- 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'
- 'The Sea Beast'
- 'Turning Red'
Best documentary feature
- 'All That Breathes'
- 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'
- 'Fire of Love'
- 'A House Made of Splinters'
- 'Navalny'
Films with seven or more nominations
- 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' - 11
- 'All Quiet on the Western Front' - 9
- 'The Banshees of Inisherin' - 9
- 'Elvis' - 8
- 'The Fabelmans' - 7
Comments