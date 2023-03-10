AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.98%)
Oscar nominees in main categories

AFP Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 01:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
HOLLYWOOD, United States: Here are the nominees in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

Multiverse sci-fi smash 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops the list with 11 nominations, followed by Irish dark comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and World War I flick 'All Quiet on the Western Front' at nine.

What could go wrong? Oscars team prepares for anything after Will Smith slap

Best picture

  • 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
  • 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
  • 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
  • 'Elvis'
  • 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
  • 'The Fabelmans'
  • 'Tar'
  • 'Top Gun: Maverick'
  • 'Triangle of Sadness'
  • 'Women Talking'

Best director

  • Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
  • Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans'
  • Todd Field, 'Tar'
  • Ruben Ostlund, 'Triangle of Sadness'

Best actor

  • Austin Butler, 'Elvis'
  • Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
  • Brendan Fraser, 'The Whale'
  • Paul Mescal, 'Aftersun'
  • Bill Nighy, 'Living'

Best actress

  • Cate Blanchett, 'Tar'
  • Ana de Armas, 'Blonde'
  • Andrea Riseborough, 'To Leslie'
  • Michelle Williams, 'The Fabelmans'
  • Michelle Yeoh, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best supporting actor

  • Brendan Gleeson, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
  • Brian Tyree Henry, 'Causeway'
  • Judd Hirsch, 'The Fabelmans'
  • Barry Keoghan, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
  • Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best supporting actress

  • Angela Bassett, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
  • Hong Chau, 'The Whale'
  • Kerry Condon, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
  • Stephanie Hsu, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best international feature film

  • 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany)
  • 'Argentina, 1985' (Argentina)
  • 'Close' (Belgium)
  • 'EO' (Poland)
  • 'The Quiet Girl' (Ireland)

Best animated feature

  • 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'
  • 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'
  • 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'
  • 'The Sea Beast'
  • 'Turning Red'

Best documentary feature

  • 'All That Breathes'
  • 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'
  • 'Fire of Love'
  • 'A House Made of Splinters'
  • 'Navalny'

Films with seven or more nominations

  • 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' - 11
  • 'All Quiet on the Western Front' - 9
  • 'The Banshees of Inisherin' - 9
  • 'Elvis' - 8
  • 'The Fabelmans' - 7
Oscar nominees in main categories

