Turkiye’s lira flat after overnight tumble to record low of 19.8 vs dollar

ANKARA: Turkiye’s lira, which is prone to sharp swings before regular trading hours, was flat early on Friday, after dropping 4.25% to a record low of 19.80 against the dollar overnight.

The lira stood at 18.9575 at 0439 GMT, same as its closing level on Thursday.

Overnight, it firmed up some 5.3% to 18.0030 before swinging in the other direction.

Economists are currently weighing the impact of the massive earthquake that hit Turkiye last month. Presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14 are adding to uncertainty.

They will determine whether Turkiye continues with unorthodox policies under President Tayyip Erdogan or revert to orthodoxy as promised by the opposition.

The lira has been largely stable since August thanks to authorities’ heavy hand in the forex market.

The Turkish central banks’ gross forex reserves declined by about $9.3 billion since the first quake hit in early February.

The currency lost some 30% of its value against the dollar last year due to concerns about monetary policy and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. It had shed some 44% in 2021.