Foreign assistance: $20.073bn undisbursed balance as of end Sept 2022: EAD

ISLAMABAD: The foreign economic assistance of $20.073 billion was undisbursed balance as of end September 2022, says the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

The division, in quarterly statistical bulletin on foreign economic assistance, noted that the undisbursed balance was $21.121 billion as of end June 2022. During July-September 2022, disbursement was $2.238 billion including $1.166 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The total disbursement amount included $653.57 million from foreign commercial banks, $13.817 billion from multilateral and $5.602 billion from bilateral.

Further, a total of $421.16 million commitments were made during July-September 2022 including $412.60 million loans and $8.56 million grants.

Bank of China committed 200 million as commercial loans.

