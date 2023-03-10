Talks between protesting PIA employees, top officials succeed

ISLAMABAD: The talks between the protesting employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and its top management succeeded on Thursday following they were given assurance that their charter of demands will be acted upon in letter and spirit.

The breakthrough comes following a series of dialogue between the representatives of protesting PIA employees led by People’s Unity CBA central leader Hidayatullah Khan and the national flag carrier top management in the wake of day-long protest demonstration outside the PIA building in Islamabad.

This was confirmed to Business Recorder by Shoaib Yousafzai, senior vice president CBA Union, who stated that the top management has agreed to accept all of their genuine demands and the work on which will be started from Monday and implementation would be assured in the light of the fulfillment legal aspects within a month. He said the representatives who held talks with the PIA top management were included Rawalpindi/Islamabad chapter CBA President Ramzan Lashari, Sohail Mukhtar, and Ali Lashari.

The protesting employees of the PIA earlier demanded the approval for charter of demands, an increase in salaries as well as regularisation of daily wage employees.

The PIA employees staged a protest demonstration outside the PIA building in Islamabad where People’s Unity CBA leaders including Hidayatullah Khan and Shoaib Yousafzai addressed the protesting employees in favour of their demands.

The protesting employees were holding placards inscribed with slogans in their favour. They also demanded the restoration of employees who were affected due to fake degree cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023