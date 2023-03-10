Ministry set to finalise Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is all set to finalise “Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework” which will result in lessening telecom operators’ operational expenses, besides improving service quality.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque chaired a consultative meeting on Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IT Mohsin Mushtaq, Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, representative of cellular mobile operators (CMOs), and officials of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the PTCL.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque said the Ministry of IT and Telecom will take every possible step for the betterment of the country and the masses.

The minister said that Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework will be finalised soon, as on one hand, this framework will be helpful in lessening telecom operators' operational expenses while on the other it will be supportive to improve services quality and addressing complaints.

He said that joint efforts are needed to provide quality telecom services to people, adding that the protection of interests of mobile operators and the masses is our responsibility.

Terming it the need of the hour, the participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023