Pakistan

PTI activist's autopsy confirms torture, excessive bleeding from head injury

  • Caretaker government of Punjab forms a committee to investigate Bilal's death
BR Web Desk Published March 9, 2023
The post-mortem report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Ali Bilal has confirmed that he died from excessive bleeding caused by a severe blow to his head, Aaj News reported.

The caretaker government of Punjab has formed a committee to investigate Bilal's death, which the PTI claims occurred as a result of torture in police custody.

According to a post-mortem report, Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, was subjected to torture, including on sensitive parts of his body, and a part of his skull was badly affected.

Bilal's alleged custodial death has sparked outrage on social media, with the PTI chief Imran Khan tweeting about his dedicated worker.

This video clearly shows that Ali Bilal, also affectionately called Zille Shah, was alive when taken to the police station. So he was killed while in police custody - such is the murderous bent of the present regime & Punjab police.

“Ali Bilal unarmed, our dedicated and passionate PTI worker murdered by Punjab police. Shameful, this brutality on unarmed PTI workers who were coming to attend an election rally. Pakistan is in the grip of murderous criminals. We will file cases against IG, CCPO and others for murder,” Imran wrote on Twitter.

Bilal was arrested during a crackdown on PTI workers participating in a public rally led by former premier Imran Khan.

He was allegedly tortured to death and his body was brought to Services Hospital by two unidentified individuals in a black car, who later fled. Hospital officials confirmed that the victim was assaulted and had already succumbed to his injuries when he was brought to the emergency department.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan claimed that Ali Bilal died in police custody. He shared a video on Twitter showing Bilal being held in a police van among other PTI activists.

"This video clearly shows that Ali Bilal, also affectionately called Zille Shah, was alive when taken to the police station. So he was killed while in police custody - such is the murderous bent of the present regime & Punjab police," he wrote.

Imran also asked PTI's district presidents and office bearers across the country "to hold ghaibana namaz i janaza for our martyred worker Ali Bilal."

