AVN 65.89 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.69%)
BAFL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
DGKC 42.94 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.6%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.57%)
FFL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.33%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.25%)
HUBC 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2.06%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KAPCO 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.03%)
NETSOL 79.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.18%)
OGDC 87.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.94%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.76%)
PPL 70.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.15%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.18%)
SNGP 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.26%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
TRG 113.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.08%)
UNITY 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.02%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 36.5 (0.88%)
BR30 14,905 Increased By 199.6 (1.36%)
KSE100 41,582 Increased By 223.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,659 Increased By 69 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘That’s our maximum’, admits Mbappe after latest PSG exit

AFP Published 09 Mar, 2023 12:28pm
Follow us

MUNICH: Kylian Mbappe admitted that Paris Saint-Germain had performed to their “maximum” despite slumping to another early Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

PSG, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Paris, were beaten 2-0 in the return game at the Allianz Arena to drop out of the competition in the last 16 for the fifth time in seven seasons.

“As I said at my first Champions League press conference this season, we were going to do our maximum. That’s our maximum, that’s the truth,” Mbappe told reporters.

“What were PSG missing? Not much when you look at the two squads. They have a great squad, built to win the Champions League.”

PSG are still waiting for a maiden European Cup title despite the vast amount spent in the transfer market by their Qatari owners.

Christophe Galtier’s men ended the tie with two 17-year-olds on the pitch in El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Warren Zaire-Emery.

“We’re going to question ourselves and then return to our daily life, the league,” added Mbappe.

“We have to move on… We lost against a great team, trying to win the tournament.”

Mbappe, who wore the captain’s armband after Marquinhos went off injured in the 36th minute, signed a bumper new deal with PSG last year.

Record-breaking Mbappe determined to carry PSG past Bayern

Despite the team sitting eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, the Champions League failure will inevitably bring more questions about whether the France star will stay at the Parc des Princes.

“I’m calm,” he said when asked about his future. “The only thing that matters to me is this season, to win the league, and then we’ll see.”

Kylian Mbappe

Comments

1000 characters

‘That’s our maximum’, admits Mbappe after latest PSG exit

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

MARI completes commissioning, testing of gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh

Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Read more stories