AVN 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
BAFL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.14%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 75.80 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.13%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
NETSOL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
OGDC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
PAEL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
PIBTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.04%)
PPL 70.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.77%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8.16%)
SNGP 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
TRG 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.63%)
UNITY 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,147 Increased By 19.9 (0.48%)
BR30 14,840 Increased By 134.4 (0.91%)
KSE100 41,478 Increased By 119.2 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,629 Increased By 39 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hits 6-1/2-month top as Powell softens stance, BOJ seen steady

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 10:30am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped to a 6-1/2-month high on Thursday, on course to extend its winning streak to five days, as a less hawkish Federal Reserve outlook and expectations for no imminent change to Bank of Japan stimulus buoyed sentiment.

Gains overnight for US tech shares lifted Japanese peers, while the yen’s decline to a multi-month low provided broader support.

Real estate and financial shares, which usually move in opposite directions based on changes in bond yields, jointly paced gains on the Nikkei as investors favoured high dividend-yield stocks before the end of Japan’s fiscal year this month.

The Nikkei ended the morning session up 0.56% at 28,604.56 after earlier scaling 28,734.79 for the first time since Aug. 26.

Ahead of big risk events on Friday, including crucial non-farm payrolls figures in the United States and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s last policy decision before retirement, some investors were keen to start locking in profits. But the rally was still broad, with 188 of the Nikkei’s 225 components rising, while 28 fell and nine were flat.

The Topix gained 0.94% to 2,070.43, entering the lunch break close to the day’s high of 2,071.60, the strongest since September 2021.

On his second day of testimony to Congress, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed his message from Tuesday of higher interest rates at a potentially faster pace, but stressed that a policy decision later this month would hinge on economic data.

Nikkei hits 3-1/2-month high on weaker yen, China optimism

“Powell’s main scenario is still for a 25 basis-point hike, so he wanted to send a warning to the market - that’s my interpretation,” said Kenji Abe, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Meanwhile, “there’s not much rationale to justify BOJ action this week,” with inflationary pressures still relatively subdued and the timing sensitive just before the end of the fiscal year, Abe said.

Lender Resona Holdings was the top gainer on the Nikkei, up 3.41%.

Chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron was the index’s biggest support, contributing 17 points with a 1.04% rise.

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei share US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hits 6-1/2-month top as Powell softens stance, BOJ seen steady

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Read more stories