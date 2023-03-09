AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
BAFL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.14%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
EPCL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.2%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
NETSOL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
OGDC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.88%)
PPL 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.18%)
SNGP 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.72%)
UNITY 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,149 Increased By 21.9 (0.53%)
BR30 14,836 Increased By 130.5 (0.89%)
KSE100 41,497 Increased By 137.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,637 Increased By 47 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars pinned near four-month lows, bears in control

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 10:25am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pinned down near four-month lows on Thursday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and caution ahead of US payrolls data left bears in control.

The Aussie hovered around $0.6585, the lowest rate since early November and a support level it has bounced off in the past two sessions.

Overnight, it erased most of its Wednesday gains, having rallied as high as $0.6628. The kiwi was changing hands at $0.6108 after dipping as low as $0.6086 overnight, its weakest level since mid November.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s hawkish bias provided some impetus for the kiwi to advance against the Aussie.

The Australian dollar has been under pressure since the Reserve Bank of Australia signalled on Tuesday a likely pause in rate increases in April.

Diverging interest rate expectations between the US and Australia pushed local government bond yields to their biggest discount against US Treasuries in almost four decades.

In the second day of his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Powell reiterated his message that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly rise at a faster rate.

But he emphasised that the course was not set and policy decisions would be data dependent up to the Fed’s next meeting in two weeks.

“The repricing of Fed versus RBA policy expectations has been a significant factor behind the February and early March AUD decline,” said analysts at National Australia Bank in a note to clients.

“What has so far failed to make any positive impression is the sharp recovery in China economic activity in January and February following the abandonment of its zero COVID strategy last November.”

Australia, NZ dollars drift lower after China growth target disappoints, RBA up next

Chinese data on Thursday pointed to tepid domestic demand and fanned hopes of more policy stimulus from Beijing. The consumer price index (CPI) for February was 1.0% higher than a year earlier, and fell 0.5% from a month earlier.

Australia government bond yields were steady on Thursday, with three-year bonds holding at 3.414% and 10-years at 3.699%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars pinned near four-month lows, bears in control

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Read more stories